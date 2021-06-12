Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This weekend in boxing, we have a battle of platforms with YouTubers taking on TikTokers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

There are no Paul brothers this time as Logan recently fought Floyd Mayweather while Jake is scheduled to fight former UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

However, there are some popular names competing tonight, including AnEsonGib.

The 24-year-old will fight TikTok sensation Tayler Holder and he certainly looks in fine shape ahead of the bout.

AnEsonGib fought Jake Paul in January 2020 and was beaten via knockout in the first round. However, almost 18 months have passed and the Brit has worked on his physique and looks in much better shape now than he was in last year.

Here you can clearly see a major difference in his physique from when he was knocked out by Paul. It's fair to say that Ali Al Fakri will certainly fare a lot better tonight.

Speaking on a podcast a few days back, AnEsonGib didn't mince words while talking about the TikTok influencers. He said: “The TikTokers could not sell food to a starving person. They renegade, they can't do anything.”

The fight between AnEsonGib and Holder is the fifth out of a total of eight fights that will take place in the event. The others are:

Tanner Fox vs Ryland Storms

Faze Jarvis vs Michael Le

DDG vs Nate Wyatt

Deji vs Vinnie Hacker

Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall

Ryan Johnston vs Cale Saurage (preliminary bout)

Landon McBroom vs Ben Azelart (preliminary bout)

We have seen social media influencers entering boxing with their matches gaining plenty of viewership. YouTube vs TikTok is certainly an event the fans are eagerly waiting for and after tonight's fights, we could well see a lot more of similar competitions.

As for AnEsonGib's fight, he has a fair chance of winning and it will be interesting to see how he fares against Holder.

