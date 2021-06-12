Tottenham transfer news: Potential Hugo Lloris replacement identified

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham are planning for life without Hugo Lloris as the north London side are interested in signing Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

What's the latest transfer news involving Aaron Ramsdale?

The Daily Mail claim that Spurs are among a number of Premier League clubs who are interested in shot-stopper Ramsdale.

The report states that Tottenham are preparing for the departure of their current number one Lloris as the Frenchman enters the final year of his £100,000 per week contract at the club.

What does this mean for Hugo Lloris?

Lloris has entered the final 12 months of his deal at Spurs and has been linked with a return to France with PSG to link up with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The 34-year-old revealed that he is still in contact with the PSG manager and spoke positively about him earlier this season.

In an interview with Canal + in April, as per Le10 sport, Lloris said, “With Mauricio, we are always in contact. I am very happy for him and for their qualification for the semi-finals. Glad to see him with that smile, his energy, that look. Next season we will see his touch and his style.”

How did Ramsdale perform in the Premier League this season?

The England goalkeeper featured in every Premier League game for Sheffield United this season according to FBref, as they suffered relegation to the Championship in what was a torrid campaign.

Despite The Blades' woes, the 23-year-old kept five clean sheets in England's top flight and managed a save percentage of 70.7%.

His efforts this season earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate's initial 33-man squad for the European Championships, though he was eventually dropped when the final 26 were decided.

Still, Ramsdale is one of the players on standby for the tournament.

Have Spurs been linked to any other goalkeepers?

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham were keen on signing AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer, though it appears that the Italy international is closing in on a move to PSG himself.

In March, L'Equipe reported that the north London outfit are targeting a move for Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan and, much like Lloris, he had 12-months remaining on his contract.

The France international kept 21 clean sheets in Ligue 1 this season and he could be a shrewd acquisition for Spurs. Since, however, he's joined AC Milan.

The numerous reports linking Spurs to goalkeepers suggests that Lloris' nine-year stay at the club could be coming to an end. Whether that is this summer or next remains to be seen.

