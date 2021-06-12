Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Euro 2020 finally got underway on Friday night as Turkey and Italy went head-to-head at the Stadio Olimpico a full year after the tournament was initially scheduled to begin.

The Group A clash took place in front of 16,000 fans in Rome and the Italian supporters were treated to a domineering display from one of the favourites to win the competition.

An own goal from Merih Demiral and strikes from Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile set Robert Mancini's side on their way to a convincing 3-0 win, leaving many neutrals convinced of their credentials as tournament winners in the process.

Italy's supremacy has underpinned much of the post-match discussion, but that wasn't the only tale worth telling from the tournament's curtain raiser.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've rounded up five moments from Friday's action that you may have missed

Perhaps you can't watch the full 90 minutes without scrolling through social media, or maybe you switched off early after Italy put the game beyond all reasonable doubt in the 79th minute.

Either way, it's possible that you may have missed some key moments from the game, so here are five of the best that you may want to acquaint yourself with.

Take a look below...

Andrea Bocelli's pre-match rendition of Nessun Dorma

Andrea Bocelli is one of the most famous opera singers on the planet and he set the scene for Italy's win with a spine-tingling pre-match rendition of Nessun Dorma.

His talent seemed to inspire the Italian players to produce a complete display and set the wheels in motion for what promises to be a bright tournament under Mancini.

You can watch the song in full below:

Kenan Karaman's nutmeg

Turkey struggled to offer any attacking verve or even muster up a meaningful attack throughout the game, but Kenan Karaman did provide one moment of genius worth watching again and again.

The 27-year-old forward received the ball following some tidy footwork from Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and he returned the ball to his compatriot with a delicious nutmeg through the gate left wide open by Manuel Locatelli.

Take a look below:

Burak Yilmaz's dive

It didn't take long to see our first embarrassing dive of the tournament.

The not so proud owner of Euro 2020's first Tom Daley award goes straight to Burak Yilmaz for this feeble attempt to win a penalty just before half-time.

Federico Bernardeschi channels his inner Paul Gascoigne

We've already seen Phil Foden's Gazza-esque hair dye ahead of England's opener against Croatia on Sunday, but it seems he's not the only one opting for a peroxide look this summer.

Federico Bernardeschi replaced Domenico Berardi after 85 minutes sporting a bleach blonde haircut with strong shades of Euro 96.

Giorgio Chiellini celebrates last-ditch tackle

If one moment could encapsulate both the art of defending and a comprehensive explanation behind Giorgio Chiellini's longevity, then we found it in injury time last night.

The game was effectively over as a contest and Italy were cruising to victory. Suddenly, though, Yilmaz was in down the left channel.

It looked like Turkey were going to notch a consolation, but Chiellini had other ideas and raced across the width of the six-yard box to complete an immaculately timed slide tackle.

The intervention was brilliant in itself, but it was the reaction of Chiellini and the Italian players that really provided an advert for any aspiring young defenders.

Gianluigi Donnarumma came rushing off his line to celebrate with the Juventus colossus, who turns 37 in August, before a number of visibly delighted teammates offered high-fives as Italy secured a clean sheet.

