Tottenham transfer rumours: Experienced defender edges nearer to the exit door

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier is closing in on a move to PSG, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Aurier?

The two clubs have been in talks over recent weeks, and it has been claimed that they have reached an agreement which will see Aurier move to the French capital this summer on a four-year deal.

It has also been revealed that the 28-year-old has agreed personal terms with the 2020/21 Champions League semi-finalists, meaning that he is one step closer to securing his move away from Spurs.

Do Tottenham want to sell Aurier?

Indeed they do, according to reports.

The Ivorian is about to enter the final year of his contract at Tottenham, so if the club do not cash in on him during the current transfer window, he could leave for free in 12 months' time.

It has been reported that Spurs have been preparing to sell Aurier since March, as their former manager Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff viewed the right-back as "uncoachable".

Bearing this in mind, it seems that there won't be too many people at the club disappointed to see him go if he does finalise his move to PSG.

How has Aurier fared at Tottenham?

Aurier has spent the last four years at Tottenham, racking up 110 appearances during this period.

After featuring in just 25 league games in his first two seasons, he finally established himself as the team's first-choice right-back in 2019/20, when he played 33 matches in the top-flight. He chipped in with five assists that year, and seemed to have turned his Spurs career around.

However, this year has been a step backwards, as he has only played a part in half of Tottenham's league fixtures, and missed the final three games of the season, signalling that his time in north London is over.

Will Matt Doherty now become Tottenham's first-choice right-back?

Not necessarily.

Doherty has not had a happy time since joining Tottenham from Wolves last summer, as he failed to feature in 21 of Spurs' league games this term.

He only managed two assists when he did play, a disappointing return given that he produced 12 in his previous two campaigns at Wolves.

With Aurier set to depart, though, he may have hoped that he would get the chance to show his worth next season.

Now, it seems that he might not get that opportunity as Spurs are reportedly in the market for a new right-back ahead of their 2021/22 campaign.

Tottenham's hierarchy look to be taking a ruthless approach in this transfer window, which may well be necessary in order to help the side move back up the table next year.

