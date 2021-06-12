Euro 2020 got underway on Friday evening as Italy dismantled Turkey in Rome.

Roberto Mancini's side won 3-0 thanks to goals from Merih Demiral (OG), Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne.

Italy showed exactly why they are one of the favourites to win the competition.

But how many, if any, of their players make it into the top 20 players playing at this summer's competition?

NBC Sports have ranked the 20 best players who will feature at Euro 2020.

You can view their list below...

20. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey)

19. Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

18. Ruben Dias (Portugal)

17. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

16. Antoine Griezmann (France)

15. Youri Tielemans (Belgium)

14. Paul Pogba (France)

13. Eden Hazard (Belgium)

12. Joshua Kimmich (Germany)

11. Luka Modric (Croatia)

10. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

9. Karim Benzema (France)

8. Manuel Neuer (Germany)

7. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

6. Harry Kane (England)

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

4. Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

3. Kylian Mbappe (France)

2. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)

1. N’Golo Kante (France)



NBC Sports don't think a single Italy player is among the 20 best players at this summer's competition.



One player who played on Friday evening does make the list however, with Turkey's Yilmaz sneaking in at 20th.

The Lille striker has been superb in the 2020/21 season but was quiet at the Stadio Olimpico.

Read More - Cristiano Ronaldo: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

Kante, after a brilliant end to the season, takes top spot ahead of Belgian wizard De Bruyne.

Italy DESTROY Turkey! Turkey 0-3 Italy Match Highlights | Euro 2020 | The Football Terrace

Ronaldo is only ranked fifth, behind fellow strikers Mbappe and Lewandowski.

He's ranked higher than Kane, though, who will be looking to lead England to glory.

Fernandes makes the top 10 after an incredible season with Manchester United.

Hazard has had a torrid season with injuries but is ranked 13th, higher than Griezmann and Depay.

Only two goalkeepers make the top 20, with Neuer the highest in eighth.

While Dias, who was so influential for Man City this season, is ranked 18th and is the only centre-back to make the list.

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News