Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is edging closer to a move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils had a £67 million bid rejected earlier this week as the German club hold out for £77.5 million.

Dortmund also want a £4.25 million bonus payment on top, per BBC Sport, but it shouldn’t be too much longer before the two parties reach an agreement.

Sancho reportedly wants to join Man United and has already agreed personal terms, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who claims that agent fees have also been sorted.

If everything goes to plan, Sancho will be a Manchester United player for the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Guardian have revealed that United will hand Sancho a five-year contract worth around £350,000-a-week.

This would make the 21-year-old one of the highest-paid players in Premier League history on arrival.

But where would he rank among the Premier League’s current top earners?

Using Sportrac.com’s latest data, let’s take a closer look…

20. Harry Maguire | Manchester United

Wage: £162,775 a week

United’s captain earns just over £160k per week following his £80 million move from Leicester City in 2019.

19. Virgil van Dijk | Liverpool

Wage: £165,000 a week

Arguably the best centre-back in world football, how Liverpool have missed the talismanic Virgil van Dijk this season.

18. Timo Werner | Chelsea

Wage: £170,000 a week

Twelve goals in 52 appearances in his debut season at Chelsea was a disappointing return from Timo Werner, who had previously netted 95 goals in 159 games for RB Leipzig.

17. Roberto Firmino | Liverpool

Wage: £180,000 a week

Roberto Firmino hasn’t scored enough goals in recent seasons but he’s still so important to the way Liverpool play.

16. Alexandre Lacazette | Arsenal

Wage: £182,051 a week

Alexandre Lacazette has blown hot and cold since joining Arsenal in 2017. On his day, though, he’s a fine centre-forward.

15. Ben Chilwell | Chelsea

Wage: £190,000 a week

The left-back won the Champions League in his first season at Chelsea following a £45 million move from Leicester.

14. Willian | Arsenal

Wage: £192,308 a week

Look away now, Arsenal fans.

13. Tanguy Ndombele | Tottenham

Wage: £200,000 a week

Tanguy Ndombele has looked top quality on occasions this season but needs to become more consistent to cement his status as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders.

12. Harry Kane | Tottenham

Wage: £200,000 a week

Expect that wage to increase dramatically if he seals a move away from Tottenham this summer.

11. Marcus Rashford | Manchester United

Wage: £200,000 a week

Marcus Rashford is United’s fourth highest-earner as things stand, but that would change with Sancho’s arrival.

10. Mohamed Salah | Liverpool

Wage: £200,000 a week

Considering he’s scored 125 goals in 203 games for Liverpool, it’s a little surprising that Mohamed Salah isn’t earning a bit more at Anfield.

9. Thiago Alcantara | Liverpool

Wage: £200,000 a week

Thiago experienced a mixed debut season at Liverpool but is undoubtedly a quality footballer.

8. Edinson Cavani | Manchester United

Wage: £210,000 a week

Edinson Cavani recently put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension with the Red Devils.

7. Anthony Martial | Manchester United

Wage: £250,000 a week

Sancho’s arrival threatens to leave Anthony Martial further down the pecking order at Old Trafford. The Frenchman has reportedly been offered to Real Madrid.

6. Thomas Partey | Arsenal

Wage: £250,000 a week

Arsenal fans will be expecting even more from Thomas Partey during his second season at the Emirates Stadium.

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Arsenal

Wage: £250,000 a week

Although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been excellent for Arsenal overall, he was a little disappointing this season, scoring 15 goals in 39 games.

4. Raheem Sterling | Manchester City

Wage: £300,000 a week

There’s talk that Pep Guardiola is considering offloading Raheem Sterling this summer, but an impressive showing for England at Euro 2020 may change the Man City manager’s mind.

3. Jadon Sancho | Manchester United (TBC)

Wage: £350,000 a week

Sancho would become the Premier League’s third highest-paid player if he signs the £350,000-a-week contract waiting for him at Man Utd.

2. David de Gea | Manchester United

Wage: £375,000 a week

But David de Gea would still be United’s highest earner for the time being.

1. Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City

Wage: £385,000 a week

Arguably the Premier League’s best player, it seems only fair that Kevin De Bruyne is the division’s best-paid footballer.

