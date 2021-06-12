Euro 2020 is officially underway.

Italy and Turkey played out the tournament's first game on Friday evening, with Roberto Mancini's side emerging 3-0 victors.

England get their campaign underway against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The game is just a day away but there are so many question marks surrounding Gareth Southgate's starting XI.

Will Southgate play four or five at the back? Who will be the two starting full-backs? Will Jordan Henderson play in midfield?

The biggest question though, perhaps, is who will occupy the attacking positions behind Harry Kane.

Raheem Sterling was once a guaranteed starter for England but he has had a disappointing season.

The Englishman finished the season in poor form, scoring just twice for Man City from March onwards.

While Sterling has struggled, other England players that he is competing with for a starter spot, including Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho, have been exceptional.

However, despite his poor 2020/21 campaign, Sterling is expected to start against Croatia.

That's according to the Mirror, who are reporting that Southgate looks set to go for experience in the race to play in attack alongside Kane.

They have named Sterling in England's probable XI for the game against Croatia. You can view it below:

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell; Decaln Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount; Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane.

Southgate is expected to play four at the back rather than go with five.

Mings is expected to partner Stones in the middle. Southgate believes he did enough in the friendlies with Austria and Romania to show that he can handle Croatia.

Walker and Chilwell have been tipped to start ahead of Reece James and Luke Shaw respectively.

Read More - Phil Foden: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

Anthony Martial to LEAVE Man United | Jadon Sancho Man Utd Announcement | Ben White to Arsenal | The Football Terrace

Henderson and Bellingham are expected to miss out in midfield, with Phillips being chosen to start.

While Foden and Sterling have been tipped to play as the two wingers, with Marcus Rashford, Sancho and Grealish among those missing out.

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News