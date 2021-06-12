Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Speculation over Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain continues to rumble on.

The 22-year-old is currently with the France squad at Euro 2020 and will be aiming to spearhead the favourites to their second consecutive success at a major international tournament, but that hasn't quelled talk over a potential exit from Parc des Princes.

Mbappe's contract is due to expire in June 2022 and the upcoming summer window represents the last opportunity for the Ligue 1 giants to command a huge fee for his signature.

With a Transfermarkt valuation of £144m and a return of 42 goals and 11 assists in the 2020/21 season, there's no doubt PSG will have plenty of power on the negotiating table should it come to that this summer.

And it seems that Mbappe could be considering a move away from PSG after three years in the French capital.

Though he stopped short of expressing a desire to leave the club, Mbappe has suggested that he's currently weighing up his options.

"I have to make the right decision and it is difficult... and [I must] give myself every opportunity to make a good decision," he told France Football (via Marca).

"I am in a place that I like, where I feel good, but is this the best place for me? I still don't have the answer.

"PSG understand my requests because they know that I am not going to make any treacherous move.

"Being a great player is also knowing how to do things in a clean and classy way off the field."

It's clear from Mbappe's tone that he doesn't want to burn any bridges and is showing an acute awareness of the need to be a model professional both on and off the field.

However, this is a key summer for Mbappe given his contract situation and tough decisions will have to be made by all parties involved.

With games against Germany, Hungary and Portugal to come at the Euros, Mbappe has the perfect opportunity to once again showcase his phenomenal talent on the international stage having cemented his status as one of the world's best at the 2018 World Cup.

Regardless of where his future lies, we're all looking forward to seeing Mbappe in full flow for France in the coming weeks.

