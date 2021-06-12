Cristiano Ronaldo has a healthy habit of writing his name into the history books for both club and country.

Having bagged 36 goals for Juventus during the 2020/21 season, the 36-year-old arrives at Euro 2020 as one of the most potent players in world football despite his advancing years.

However, if we know Ronaldo, and we think we do, then there's no way he'll be content with his efforts so far this season unless he spearheads a successful defence of Portugal's European Championship title.

Winning the event will, obviously, be the primary objective for Ronaldo, but he'll also be desperate to steal plenty of acclaim for himself.

Not only that, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star will have his sights set on a handful of individual records.

Chief amongst those will be Ali Daei's all-time record for the most goals scored by a single player at international level.

The Iranian star scored 109 goals in 149 games for his country between 1993 and 2006 and Ronaldo is just five adrift of equalling that record after scoring in Portugal's 4-0 win over Israel on Wednesday.

Ronaldo has never scored more than three goals at a European Championships, so it would take a truly special feat to surpass Daei in the coming weeks.

We're certainly not putting it past him, though.

Elsewhere, there are five more records Ronaldo can directly break at the tournament and a further four that he can extend.

Here are the five records he can break and the current holders:

Most Euro matches won: 11 - Cesc Fabregas and Andres Iniesta (Spain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Most goals scored: 9 - Michel Platini (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Most matches with at least two goals: 2 - Gerd Muller (Germany), Antoine Griezmann (France), Wayne Rooney (England), Rudi Voller (The Netherlands), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Most tournaments with at least two goals: 3 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Most appearances in a European Championship final: 2 - Valentin Ivanov, Viktor Ponedelnik, Lev Yashin (Soviet Union), Franz Beckenbauer, Uli Hoeness, Sepp Maier, Georg Schwarzenbeck, Herbert Wimmer (West Germany), Bernard Dietz (West Germany), Thomas Hassler, Thomas Helmer, Jurgen Klinsmann, Matthias Sammer (Germany), Xabi Alonso, Iker Casillas, Cesc Fabregas, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos, David Silva, Fernando Torres, Xavi (Spain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

With Portugal pitted against Hungary on 15 June - the weakest team in Group F on paper - in their opening Euros fixture, Ronaldo could conceivably surpass Platini as the highest scorer next week.

Portugal will also be hugely fancied to get off to a winning start in the group of death, and three points would enable Ronaldo to overtake Fabregas and Iniesta as the player with the most wins in tournament history.

The remaining three records will be much tougher to break.

And how about the four that he already owns?

Most matches played: 21 - Ronaldo (Portugal)

Most minutes played: 1,793 - Ronaldo (Portugal)

Most matches with at least one goal: 7 - Ronaldo (Portugal)

Most tournaments with at least one goal: 4 - Ronaldo (Portugal)

We're taking all four of these as read.

