Steven Taylor was highly regarded by Newcastle fans.

The Greenwich born defender joined The Magpies in 1995 at the age of nine.

He progressed through the youth system and made his debut in 2004.

Taylor would go on to play 268 times for the club, scoring 15 times, before departing in 2016.

Taylor wasn't the most technical player in the world but he gave absolutely everything during his time in a black and white shirt.

He was a fan-favourite for that very reason.

One moment in 2013 summed up why he was so well thought of by Newcastle fans.

On March 10, 2013, Newcastle welcomed Stoke to St James' Park for their Premier League clash.

Stoke were notorious for being a physical side but Taylor vowed in the build-up to the game that Newcastle would not allow themselves to be bullied.

In fact, if anything, it was Taylor doing the bullying.

Newcastle were 1-0 down when they were given a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Taylor then proceeded to put off Asmir Begovic for over a minute as he tried to prepare himself for the free-kick.

Taylor's tactics worked as Begovic failed to keep out Yohan Cabaye's set-piece.

But Taylor wasn't done yet. The English defender then made sure to mock Begovic while he was on the floor, before retrieving the ball himself.

Incredible scenes. His actions were also captured by a Newcastle fan who was positioned behind the goal.

It's actually remarkable that Begovic didn't retaliate. He must have been so annoyed.

Taylor is now 35 years old but is still playing professional football.

The Englishman currently turns out for Australian A-League outfit, Wellington Pheonix.

He spent part of the 2020/21 season on loan in India with, Odisha FC.

