Cesc Fabregas has had a brilliant football career.

The Spaniard made his debut for Arsenal at the age of just 16 and went on to become a fan favourite during his eight years in the first-team.

Fabregas moved to Barcelona in 2011, where he won six trophies, before departing for Chelsea in 2014.

The midfielder won two Premier League titles with the Blues before leaving for Monaco in 2018, where he still plays today.

Given he played for Arsenal and Chelsea, Fabregas doesn't have a very high opinion of Tottenham.

And he showed exactly why during a Twitter Q and A on Saturday morning.

Fabregas was asked whether he would retire or play for Spurs.

The 34-year-old emphatically replied: "You know the answer mate".

Fabregas just couldn't resist the opportunity to have a dig at Spurs.

The Monaco midfielder was asked what the biggest regret of his career was. He replied: "Losing the champions league final in 2006. We deserved to win it."

He said that Wayne Rooney was in the top five best players in Premier League history.

He named Phil Foden and Jack Grealish as his favourite non-Chelsea players in England's Euro 2020 squad.

He was full of praise for Robin Van Persie when asked what it was like to play with him.

"What a player. He had everything. Could play as a 10 or as a 9, could come deep, intelligent, score so many goals, the timing of his run was great, good final ball, great set pieces... the full package," he said.

He spoke glowingly about Bukayo Saka when asked about the Arsenal youngster.

"Most consistent player this season. Always looking to go forward and hungry to win and learn. Great future ahead", he said of the Englishman.

Fabregas refused to pick between Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

He named Alexander Hleb as the most underrated player he ever played alongside.

When asked about Arsene Wenger's greatest strength, he replied: "Too many great traits to pick only one. The quality of his trainings and the willingness to always attack and play the beautiful football that we all like. One of kind and always with a limited budget."

While he also named the Premier League as the most complete league in the world.

