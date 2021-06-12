Euro 2020 has brought many of the best footballers on the planet together and the tournament promises to be a real feast for the eyes in the coming weeks.

With so many supreme talents in action from across the continent, the Euros never fails to deliver first-class moments of individual and collective brilliance.

We know what the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Cristiano Ronaldo are capable of, but the more obscure stars from less prestigious footballing nations really add to the allure of the competition.

Most nations have an outstanding player on which so much expectation rests, and with that in mind we've consulted Transfermarkt to see who the individual stars are from all 24 participating sides.

The popular football website have outlined every nation's most valuable player (and in some case players) and listed them in ascending order.

At the bottom of the pile, and not unsurprisingly, is Finland star Teemu Pukki, who is valued at just €7m.

The Norwich City forward is a legend in his home country having bagged 30 goals in 90 appearances, while his return of 26 goals in 41 Championship games formed a significant part of Norwich City's successful promotion bid in 2020/21.

Exactly 50% of the teams in the competition have a player in their squad worth more than €50m, and there are three stars with values exceeding €100m.

Take a look at every country's most valuable player below:

24. Finland: Teemu Pukki - €7m

23. Hungary: Willi Orban - €16m

22. North Macedonia: Eljif Elmas - €17m

21. Wales: Gareth Bale & Dan James - €18m

20. Russia: Aleksandr Golovin - €28m

19. Ukraine: Ruslan Malinovskyi - €30m

18. Switzerland: Dennis Zakaria & Manuel Akanji - €30m

17. Denmark: Christian Eriksen - €40m

16. Czech Republic: Tomas Soucek - €40m

15. Sweden: Dejan Kulusevski & Alexander Isak - €40m

14. Croatia: Mateo Kovacic - €45m

13. Turkey: Caglar Soyuncu - €45m

12. Austria: David Alaba - €55m

11. Poland: Robert Lewandowski - €60m

10. Slovakia: Milan Skriniar - €60m

9. Scotland: Andrew Robertson - €65m

8. Italy: Nicolo Barella - €65m

7. Spain: Marcos Llorente - €80m

6. Portugal: Bruno Fernandes - €90m

5. Germany: Joshua Kimmich - €90m

4. Netherlands: Frenkie de Jong - €90m

3. Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne & Romelu Lukaku - €100m

2. England: Harry Kane - €120m

1. France: Kylian Mbappe - €160m

Following his scintillating title-winning season with Inter Milan in Serie A, Romelu Lukaku's stock has risen significantly and put him on par with Kevin De Bruyne in third place.

For those who don't know too much about the likes of Ukraine, Hungary and North Macedonia, the ranking shows that fans should be keeping an eye on Ruslan Malinovskyi, Willi Orban and Eljif Elmas respectively.

