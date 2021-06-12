Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona have been very active in the summer transfer market.

The Catalan giants have already confirmed the purchases of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, both on free transfers from Manchester City.

They have also completed the signing of Emerson Royal, paying Real Betis £8.1m for his services.

Barca will be eager to make more high-profile signings as they look to win both La Liga and the Champions League once again.

One player they have been heavily linked with is Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman is a free agent this summer and can be signed for nothing.

Memphis is one of the most sought after players in the world, with Marca reporting that Juventus, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

But it appears that Barcelona have won the race to sign the 27-year-old.

That's because Barcelona's official website are selling Memphis Depay shirts.

Yes, really. The shirts were spotted in their online club shop on Saturday afternoon. Spanish outlet Sport have confirmed they are indeed selling the shirts, which are priced at €160.

It's most likely a mistake but it's amusing that Barca have already started selling shirts of a player that hasn't even signed for them yet.

Memphis refused to be drawn on speculation with Barcelona earlier this week.

“I know there is speculation, there always is. The world of football works like this and I am already used to living with this type of situation. But I’m not going to say anything more about my future," he said, per Mundo Deportivo.

“The transfer market is very long and there is still time to go. Now my job is to prepare well for the Euros nothing more. The rest of the topics do not worry or distract me. I’m only focused on the game against Ukraine. I don’t want to talk about it, I just want to have a good tournament.”

While Frenkie De Jong has revealed he has spoken to the Lyon star about Barca.

"We will see what happens. Yes, we've spoken about Barça, but logically he's the one that has to decide," he said, per Sport.

It seems that Barcelona will announce Memphis a their fourth summer signing very soon.

