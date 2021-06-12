Wales began their Euro 2020 campaign with a respectable draw against Switzerland.

At times, Robert Page’s side were put under pressure by their opponents in the heat of Baku, Azerbaijan.

However, Kieffer Moore’s header with 15 minutes remaining cancelled out Breel Embolo’s opener to earn a point.

Following Turkey’s 3-0 loss to Italy on Friday evening and knowing that they have a very good chance of qualifying with a third-place finish, Wales will be happy with their draw.

It’s just great to see Wales back in an international tournament.

Five years ago, they took Euro 2016 by storm as they reached the semi-finals before a loss to Portugal.

However, during that tournament, Wales went viral for their behaviour before kick-off.

The squad were seen posing in a bizarre line-up ahead of kick-off and fans starting wondering why.

The players denied any knowledge of it.

And ahead of the Switzerland clash on Saturday afternoon, we saw it once again.

But why do they do it?

Well, it wasn’t until former midfielder Joe Ledley admitted during the 2016 tournament that it’s become something of a superstition that we received the answer.

“We were just not very good at them. At first, we didn’t look into it but then gradually a few photos got together and it was awful, so we just thought we may as well keep it the same,” he said.

“It’s been lucky for us too. It’s not really superstitious but I don’t think we will have a proper photo.”

Jonny Williams backed up Ledley’s claims in 2016, adding: “I wasn’t there at the last game, but it looked on the TV like it’s got worse. I’ve been involved in a couple but they were by accident, to be fair. I just don’t think we’re very good at them and now we’re just doing it for banter I think, but I don’t know how much further we can go....unless we leave Wayne Hennessey on his own at the back!”

“Wayne would struggle to get down in the front, but he would still be taller than Joey Allen if even if he did. You can go further but let’s wait and see. We don’t practice. We just talk within the group and we decide what we’re going to do.”

Keep an eye out for it in Wales’ remaining fixtures as they look to qualify from Group A.

