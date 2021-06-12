England are strong favourites to get their Euro 2020 campaign off to a winning start when they host Croatia on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate’s side have a chance of winning the entire tournament and will have a home advantage thanks to playing all three of their group games at Wembley.

However, underestimating Croatia would be extremely foolish.

Cast your mind back three years and many thought the Three Lions would be reaching the World Cup final as they faced Croatia in the last four.

An ageing Croatian side went into the semi-final having endured 120 minutes against Russia, triumphing on penalties.

England would be fresher and better than Croatia, everyone thought.

However, the Croats went the distance once again as they overcame England 2-1 in extra time.

After the match, midfielder Luka Modric admitted that his side were motivated by the arrogance of the English.

"English journalists, pundits from television, they underestimated Croatia and that was a huge mistake," Modric told ITV. "They should be more humble and respect more opponents.

"All these words from them we take, we were reading and we were saying, 'OK, today we will see who will be tired'.”

And now, ahead of the Group D clash, Modric has launched another attack on the English arrogance.

He said: “That arrogance is not so much related to the players but the people around them, some of the journalists and the commentators."

He really doesn’t like the English media, does he?

Does Modric have a point, though?

Everyone in England believes Southgate’s side have a fantastic opportunity to end 55 years of hurt with an incredibly talented bunch of players. But are we in danger of overhyping the squad too much like so many times in the past?

We’ll soon find out whether the suggestions that England could really win Euro 2020 are arrogant or completely justified.

