Christian Eriksen collapses on the pitch during Denmark vs Finland at Euro 2020

The opening 40 or so minutes of Denmark vs Finland in Copenhagen was rather uneventful.

But on the stroke of half-time, we witnessed some horrible, horrible scenes.

Out of nowhere, Denmark captain Christian Eriksen appeared to collapse on the pitch Parken Stadium.

For obvious reasons, we won't be including any videos or images in this article.

The match was immediately suspended as the players went back into the changing room and Eriksen was given medical treatment.

The football world immediately sent their prayers to Eriksen on social media.

Images started to emerge of Eriksen being stretchered off and appearing conscious.

While it's still early and, it's obviously a good sign and we pray he pulls through.

UEFA then confirmed that Eriksen has been stabilised and has been taken to hospital.

