Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In the 40th-minute of Denmark vs Finland at Euro 2020, we witnessed one of the most shocking moments we've probably ever seen on a football pitch.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and there were immediate concerns about his welfare.

For about 20 minutes, the medical team attempted to resuscitate him and his Danish players blocked the view of cameras.

Football fans around the world held its breath and prayed that Eriksen would be okay.

And now, an update has been released by UEFA - and it sounds like good news.

UEFA tweeted: "Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.

The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."

The Danish FA confirmed the good news as they revealed Eriksen is awake.

And an image emerged of Eriksen sitting up and conscious.

We've never been so relieved to see someone open their eyes.

While it's still early days, we can only pray that he continues to make a recovery from this awful moment.

Get Well Soon Christian Eriksen | Denmark vs Finland (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News