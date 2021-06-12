The prayers of the entire football world are with Christian Eriksen right now.

In the 40th-minute of Denmark's Euro 2020 clash against Finland, the midfielder collapsed to the ground.

There were immediate concerns as the medical staff treated the Inter Milan midfielder.

His Danish teammates formed a ring around him to prevent any cameras or fans from seeing Eriksen in distress.

After what felt like an eternity, Eriksen was eventually stretchered off.

Fortunately, within minutes, images emerged of Eriksen conscious as he left the pitch.

The fans inside the stadium probably wouldn't have seen that and may not have received news that Eriksen was soon awake and stable, as confirmed by both UEFA and the Danish FA.

Instead, the supporters waited inside the Parken Stadium for more news.

As they waited, both sets of supporters were involved in an incredibly emotional moment.

The Finnish supporters were chanting 'Christian', while the Danish fans responded with 'Eriksen.'

Video: Finnish and Danish fans chant Eriksen's name

One of the best videos you're ever likely to see. Spine-tingling stuff.

Remarkably, after hearing news that Eriksen was recovering well, both sets of players asked for the match to continue and UEFA allowed it.

After such an awful moment, we've got to take a lot of encouragement from the news since Eriksen collapsed.

It's still early days and we pray Eriksen continues to make a miraculous recovery.

We will continue to update you with any further news regarding Eriksen's condition.

