What we witnessed during Denmark vs Finland on Saturday evening at Euro 2020 was horrible.

With five minutes remaining in the first half, Christian Eriksen collapsed on the turf and there was immediate concern regarding his well-being.

The medical staff treated the midfielder for about 20 minutes before he was stretchered off. At that point, everyone feared the worst.

However, the good news slowly started filtering through.

First, images of Eriksen leaving the pitch with his eyes open gave everyone hope.

Then both UEFA and the Danish FA confirmed that Eriksen was awake and stable.

Not only that but Eriksen managed to speak to his Danish teammates and convinced them he was okay and that they should resume the match.

And, rather incredibly, that’s exactly what happened.

An hour previously, that seemed impossible.

There are so many people that deserve credit for Eriksen’s seemingly miraculous recovery.

Referee Anthony Taylor for stopping the game immediately while the medical staff have obviously done an incredible job. So too did the Denmark players for forming a ring around Eriksen, creating an image that will go down in football history.

But we wanted to highlight one Denmark player in particular - captain Simon Kjaer.

According to reports, he rushed immediately to Eriksen and ensured he didn’t swallow his tongue, cleared the airways before giving him CPR. He put Eriksen in a recovery position before the medical team arrived. The AC Milan defender then formed a wall around Eriksen with the rest of the players.

Kjaer was later seen consoling Eriksen’s wife, who had made it down onto the pitch.

What a hero.

His actions may well have saved Eriksen’s life.

