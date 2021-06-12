It's amazing that we're still talking about football after what we witnessed on Saturday evening.

After Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's match against Finland, Euro 2020 suddenly became irrelevant.

The thought of continuing with the tournament, let alone the fixture, was unimaginable.

However, we were soon receiving positive news regarding Eriksen's recovery and he urged his Danish teammates to complete their match against Finland.

They did just that but understandably looked distracted as they lost 1-0.

Meanwhile, the third match of the day kicked off as scheduled as Belgium took on Russia.

And Eriksen's Inter Milan teammates, Romelu Lukaku, scored an early goal to give the Red Devils the lead.

And he dedicated his celebration to the midfielder as he ran over to the camera and said: "Chris, Chris, I love you."

Amazing.

The latest news on Eriksen's condition is positive.

After news that Denmark and Finland would resume their match, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith. At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully.”

It was later revealed that Eriksen Facetimed his Danish teammates and insisted that "he feels better now" which persuaded his teammates to finish the game against Finland.

Eriksen has the whole of the football world wishing him all the very best and we hope he continues his recovery.

Get Well Soon Christian Eriksen | Denmark vs Finland (The Football Terrace)

