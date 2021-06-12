Football quiz: How many of these obscure former Celtic players can you name?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One of the most iconic clubs in the world, lots of Celtic players over the years have become legends.

Indeed, from the famous 1967 European Cup winning team containing icons such as Billy McNeil and Jimmy Johnstone to the ludicrously prolific Henrik Larsson in the late 1990s and early 2000s, this is a club where history is made.

Still, like with any team across the world, there are a number of players who don't quite get to that level.

Sometimes, moves just don't work out. Either your big signing doesn't quite turn out as hoped or that promising young talent is not quite the superstar he once looked.

That, sadly, is just part of football.

However, they're certainly worth mentioning in the form of a quiz. With domestic football a while off returning, GIVEMESPORT are looking to test your knowledge.

How many of these 10 obscure former Celtic players can you name?

Take the test below!

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

