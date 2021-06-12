Manchester United quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about the Red Devils' 2020/21 campaign?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the dust having now settled from what was a rollercoaster of a year for Manchester United, it is fair to say that they experienced a lot of ups and downs during the 2020/21 campaign.

Whilst Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did manage to guide his side to a respectable second place finish in the Premier League, he failed in his attempt to secure a major trophy.

After suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the League Cup, United were then eliminated from the FA Cup by Leicester City who went on to win the competition.

The Red Devils seemed on course to triumph in the Europa League as they swept aside the likes of AS Roma, AC Milan and Granada to set up a clash with Villarreal.

However, United suffered a heart-breaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Unai Emery's side in Gdansk last month.

Whereas Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford both delivered a host of impressive displays for the Red Devils last season, the decision to spend £35m on Donny van de Beek turned out to be a mistake as he failed to adapt to life at Old Trafford.

Considering that United will be aiming to close the gap between them and rivals City next year, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to bolster their squad by securing the services of some classy operators this summer.

Here, in our dedicated Red Devils quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of the club's 2020/21 campaign.

How many games did United win in the Premier League last season? How many goals did Rashford score in all competitions for the club?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Red Devils fans!

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

