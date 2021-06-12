15 infamous Arsenal flops - How much did the Gunners pay for them? You'll never guess!

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

During the Premier League era, it is safe to say that Arsenal's transfer business has been extremely erratic.

Whereas the Gunners did manage to secure the services of the likes of Thierry Henry, Sol Campbell and Patrick Vieira who all went on to achieve a great of success with the club, their recruitment has let them down at times.

Arsenal's decision to splash the cash on Shkodran Mustafi in 2016 ultimately proved to be a mistake as he struggled for consistency during his time at the Emirates Stadium whilst Yaya Sanogo and Francis Jeffers also failed to live up to expectations following their respective moves.

Meanwhile, it could be argued that signing Willian was a mistake by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta as the winger only managed to provide eight direct goal contributions in 37 appearances last season.

With Arsenal needing to launch a major overhaul of their squad this summer in order to push on in the Premier League during the upcoming campaign, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to sign some classy operators between now and August.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test your knowledge of 15 infamous Arsenal flops by asking you to match up the player with the amount of money that the club paid for them.

Can you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Gunners fans!

1 of 15 How much did Arsenal pay for Shkodran Mustafi? £35m £50m £48m £22m

News Now - Sport News