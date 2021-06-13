Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC 263 went off with a bang at the Glendale Arena in Arizona last night.

With two monster title fights on the main card, it was always going be a big night for the UFC.

However, it was the return of the one and only Nate Diaz that really had UFC fans buzzing.

The controversial superstar took to the octagon for the first time since his loss to Jorge Masvidal way back in 2019.

Diaz made his name in the early 2010's but it was when he became the first man to beat Conor McGregor that he well and truly sealed his place among the UFC greats.

Of course, McGregor would eventually get his own back, avenging that March 2016 loss with a dominant victory in the August of the same year.

It would be three years before Diaz would fight in the UFC again, defeating Anthony Pettis by unanimous decision in 2019.

The humbling he suffered at the hand of the aforementioned Masvidal looked to be the last we would see of the charismatic fighter but he finally made his return last night.

Sadly, it was not the triumphant return many had hoped for, with Edwards claiming the W via unanimous decision.

All three judges on the night scored the bout 49-46 but one thing is for sure, Diaz certainly held his own and, if that final round is anything to go by, still has a lot to give to the UFC.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

