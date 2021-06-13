UFC 263 went off with a bang at the Glendale Arena in Arizona last night.

With two monster title fights on the main card, it was always going be a big night for the UFC.

The first of those title fights proved to be truly special as Mexico's Brandon Moreno upset the odds to defeat Deiveson Figueiredo to claim the flyweight title.

Moreno was simply sensational on the night as he simply overwhelmed someone who is considered one of the finest fighters on the planet.

It took just three rounds for Moreno to ascend his throne, submitting Figuiredo with a text book rear-naked hold.

Moreno simply exploded right from the first bell, swarming all over the champion and simply giving him absolutely no room to breathe.

That press eventually told as Moreno locked in a brutal hold that Figueiredo simply had no hope of breaking.

He tapped, and for Moreno it meant history as he became Mexico's first UFC champion.

It's the culmination of an incredible journey for Moreno who was released by the organisation earlier in his career.

He fought his way back and now stands atop the flyweight pile after a sublime performance.

Congrats, Brandon!

More to follow...

