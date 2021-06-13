Saturday was a tough day for every football fan.

Those who witnessed Christian Eriksen collapse to the ground during Denmark vs Finland won’t forget those shocking images for a long time.

It was impossible not to fear the very worst as the medical team gave him treatment for what felt like an eternity.

But then came some positive images of Eriksen conscious as he was stretchered off the pitch.

The good news kept coming as the Danish FA and UEFA confirmed the midfielder was awake and stable. Eriksen even spoke to his Denmark teammates and told them to finish the rest of the match.

They did just that but fell to a 1-0 loss to Finland.

As that game was finishing in Copenhagen, the final match of the day was kicking off at the Krestovsky Stadium in Russia as Belgium took on the hosts.

And it took just 10 minutes for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to pay tribute to his Inter Milan teammate.

After opening the scoring, Lukaku ran over to the camera and shouted ‘Chris, Chris, I love you.”

What a moment.

Lukaku went on to score another as Belgium eased to a 3-0 victory.

However, at full-time, Lukaku’s thoughts were with his club teammate.

When asked about the win and his two scores, he only wanted to speak about Eriksen.

“For me it was difficult to play today because my mind was with my teammate Christian. I hope he is healthy and I dedicate this performance to him.

“I cried a lot,” Lukaku added. "Because I was scared obviously we experienced strong moments with him together for a year and a half and I spend more time with him than with my family. So my thoughts are with him, his girlfriend, his two kids and his family.”

Class from Lukaku.

To put in that kind of performance after everything was quite incredible.

