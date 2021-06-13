Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC 263 went off with a bang at the Glendale Arena in Arizona.

With two monster title fights on the main card, it was always going be a big night for the UFC.

The real creme de la creme though, was the middleweight title showdown between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.

After a misguided venture into heavier weight classes ended in defeat for Adesanya, the New Zealander found himself right back in his undefeated middleweight comfort zone.

Their first encounter was a fiercely contested occasion, with Adesanya narrowly winning out via a split decision in Arizona.

Adesanya, now 31, has since gone from strength, ascending the middleweight throne and dominating the division.

However, in Vettori he faced far more mature and determined opponent than when the pair first came to blows.

Vettori posed a very real threat in his own right and would have been quietly confident in the build up to massive bout.

This is Adesanya's kingdom though, and he well and truly emphasised that fact with his performance on the night.

Adesanya defended his title with aplomb and looked well at home once again in his favoured division.

His victory see's his incredible undefeated record extend to 17 in the division and it is difficult to see anyone really challenging him.

Whether he has another go in a heavier division now is up to him, but with middleweight once again looking like a bit of a stroll, it wouldn't be a surprise if he did.

