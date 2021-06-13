Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There were scary scenes on Saturday afternoon in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland.

Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch with no one around him just minutes before half-time.

It was clearly a severe situation as medical staff rushed on the pitch to assist.

He was on the ground for some time before being carried off on a stretcher.

Eriksen was rushed to hospital but, thankfully, it was later reported that he was in a stable condition.

The game was postponed but it recommenced roughly two hours later.

Finland would eventually go on to win 1-0 thanks to Joel Pohjanpalo's goal just after the half-time break.

Morten Boesen, Denmark's national team doctor, spoke to the media after the game where he explained exactly what happened on the pitch.

“We were called on the pitch when Christian fell over," Boesen is quoted as saying by B.T, per WalesOnline.

"I did not get to see it, but it soon became clear that he had fallen over. When we got there, he was lying on his side and was breathing.

"We felt the pulse, but pretty quickly the picture changed, and then we started life-saving heart treatment.

"There was fantastic help from the stadium doctor and the rest of the emergency services, and with that collaboration we got what we needed.

"We got Christian back, who spoke to me before he was taken to the hospital."

Full credit to the doctors for reacting as soon as possible and saving Eriksen's life.

It's a relief that he's in a stable condition and we hope he makes a full recovery.

