Liverpool quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about the Reds' 2020/21 campaign?

Following an utterly superb 2019/20 campaign which culminated in the club winning their first league title for 30 years, Liverpool would have been hoping to replicate this particular feat last season.

However, despite initially making a positive start to the year by winning their opening three league fixtures, Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Aston Villa which sent shockwaves through English football.

Liverpool's misery was then compounded by Virgil van Dijk's injury in their clash with Everton as they were unable to deliver the goods on a consistent basis without him in the heart of their defence.

After a run of four consecutive league defeats effectively ended their hopes of retaining the Premier League title, the Reds experienced somewhat of a renaissance during the closing months of the season as eight wins in their last 10 games allowed them to secure a third-place finish.

Having failed to win a trophy after being eliminated from the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League at various stages in these competitions, Liverpool will be determined to bounce back next year under the guidance of Klopp.

The Reds boss has already bolstered his squad by signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36m and could potentially draft in some more fresh faces between now and August.

Here, in our dedicated Liverpool quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge of the 2020/21 campaign.

How many goals did Diogo Jota score for the Reds last season? How many games did Liverpool win in the Premier League?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow fans!

1 of 15 Who did Liverpool beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? West Bromwich Albion Newcastle United West Ham United Leeds United

