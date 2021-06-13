In the fight-game at the minute, there is more crossover competitors from other backgrounds and platforms than ever before.

Just a few nights ago we saw the legendary pound-for-pound genius Floyd Mayweather take on YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition watched by millions.

Following the trend, the world of social media stars have come together to compete against each other for bragging rights and to settle the score once and for all.

Despite early criticism from legit boxing fans, the ‘battle of the platforms’ event proved to be a success with various upsets and outcomes.

Following in the footsteps of the legends of the ring behind them, YouTubers and social media stars have paved another avenue of revenue for themselves, and it seems as though the term ‘crossover event’ has been given all new meaning.

Big names in the sport of MMA and boxing alike have even weighed in with their comments, MatchRoom promotor Eddie Hearn, Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury – to name a few…

Following the event closely, one bout still on everyone’s mind was Austin McBroom’s TKO victory over fellow social media star Bryce Hall – the crazy thing here is, both stars put up $1 million in bonuses in the event of a knockout; however due to the referee intervening, there is some controversy surrounding this still.

After the ‘battle of platforms event’ concluded, there ended up being some pretty crazy results and a largely entertaining event nonetheless.

Perhaps the biggest controversy of the night was in the match involving AnEsonGib and Tayler Holder; the judges decided a majority draw finish, upsetting both fans and fighters.

After a convincing and domineering display from AnEsonGib, the social media world was shocked to learn of the outcome, so much so, that “ROBBED” started to trend on Twitter.

AnEsonGib did however put on a show and has silenced doubters after his recent loss to Jake Paul.

YouTube appeared to dominate the event as TikTokers lacked any real spice… an overview of the results are as follows:

YouTube vs. TikTok fight results:

• Austin McBroom def. Bryce Hall

• AnEsonGib vs. Tayler Holder: Majority Draw

• Vinnie Hacker def. Deji

• DDG def. Nate Wyatt

• Faze Jarvis def. Michael Le

• Landon McBroom def. Ben Azelart

• Ryan Johnston def. Cale Saurage

