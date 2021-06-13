Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There were serious concerns for Christian Eriksen on Saturday afternoon when he collapsed in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener vs Finland.

He received urgent medical attention and, after a lengthy time, was stretchered off the pitch.

The Dane was taken to hospital but, thankfully, the news soon filtered through that he was in a stable condition.

The game continued roughly two hours later and it was Finland who would emerge victorious.

The underdogs took the lead through Joel Pohjanpalo in the 59th minute.

Pohjanpalo rose highest in the box and powered a header past Kasper Schmeichel.

That goal turned out to be a huge goal in Finland's history.

Finland are playing in their first ever major championship at Euro 2020. Pohjanpalo's goal was the first time they had every hit the back of the net in a major tournament.

But, despite entering the history books, Pohjanpalo refused to celebrate out of respect to Eriksen.

Finland would hold on to secure their first ever win at a major championship.

But, despite being the hero in what was Finland's biggest game in their history, Pohjanpalo didn't show much happiness in his post-match interview.

He started off by expressing his concern for Eriksen and wishing him well in his recovery.

"First of all my thoughts go to the family and friends of Christian Eriksen," he told UEFA.com.

"And I really hope everything is going well. The information that we got inside is that everything at the moment is stable, everything is good and that he was awake and he was also wishing that we would continue playing.

"We made a decision together with the Danish team that we continue and it's just amazing to see how football connects people, how all the fans here from Finland and from the Denmark side are shouting his name and loving the game and as I said that's the first of the thoughts."

