For anyone that isn’t aware, last night saw a monster crossover event featuring social media stars from both TikTok and YouTube, with a host of big names on the card including Deji, Bryce Hall, Michael Le, among others.

However, the fight causing the most controversy after the conclusion of the event is AnEsonGib vs. Tayler Holder.

The co-main event saw the two social media stars go at it with AnEsonGib appearing to have the fight clearly won and look the most comfortable throughout; that was until the referee intervened and the fight ended in a very debatable draw.

Fans were so upset that “ROBBED” even started to trend on Twitter following the shock result of the night.

He’ll be upset with the result for sure, but AnEsonGib has come a long way, it has to be said, since his most recent outing which resulted in a loss to Jake Paul.

Leading up to the fight, AnEsonGib looked like he meant business, the social media mogul had been flaunting his physique ahead of the event having already built up quite the hype campaign beforehand, enlisting his thoughts on TikTokers saying how the TikTok community “could not sell food to a starving person”.

The YouTuber boasts an impressive 2.2 million subscribers on his platform and was actually accredited with taking this fight extremely seriously, so much so that fellow colleague KSI even commented “I’ve never seen you with abs”.

AnEsonGib vs. Taylor Holder results:

According to the ring announcer, the three judges concluded with the scores for the fight, these were: 49-46, 49-46 and 50-46.

These results enraged fans with the rage clearly pouring out onto Twitter in the following hours.

There has not been official talk of any rematch yet although if it makes money, makes sense and draws an audience, it appears the prospect of one doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

News Now - Sport News