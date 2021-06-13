The multimillions of KSI’s subscribers were in hysterics as he took to social media to gloat about fellow YouTuber Bryce Hall getting KO’d by Austin McBroom at the ‘battle of the platforms’.

The crossover fight event took place last night, with big names on the card throughout, these consisted of Deji, Bryce Hall, Michael Le, to name a few…

KSI on the other hand is no stranger to trying his hand at different art forms, even taking his hand to bakery on the hit TV show ‘Bake-Off’ earlier on in the year to raise awareness for the ‘StandUpToCancer’ campaign.

KSI is arguably the biggest and most popular YouTuber there currently is and he isn’t afraid to try something new; the social media star has tried his hand at rapping, acting, baking, gaming and fighting to date, with seemingly anything he does turning into revenue and success.

While watching the event last night KSI posted a short video to his social media accounts – it certainly got fans attention…

KSI appears to call out Bryce Hall after the fellow YouTube star claimed he could knock KSI clean out; instead KSI can be seen revelling in his rival’s defeat, posting on Twitter his reaction to a bitter loss.

Austin McBroom had the fight firmly won with a mammoth performance resulting in a KO decision in his favour.

Fans have suggested that KSI is looking to cash in on Hall’s misfortune with a matchup now being talked about.

It’s hard to say what we’ll see KSI do next, his fingers are already in so many pies but we may just see a collision between KSI and Hall in the not too distant future, if Hall is up for yet another challenge.

