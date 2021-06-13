Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Gareth Southgate has a selection headache with so many quality players to choose from.

But he appears to have decided on his XI for the game with a huge surprise at left-back.

It was initially thought that Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell were battling it out for the left-back spot.

But, according to The Athletic, neither will be starting. Instead, Kieran Trippier is expected to start at left-back.

View the expected team below:

GK: Jordan Pickford

RB: Kyle Walker

CB: John Stones

CB: Tyrone Mings

LB: Kieran Trippier

CDM: Declan Rice

CDM: Kalvin Phillips

CAM: Mason Mount

RW: Phil Foden

LW: Raheem Sterling

ST: Harry Kane

The Athletic state that this will be the team barring any late changes of heart by Southgate on Sunday morning.

Trippier played left-back for England's warm-up game against Austria and has earned Southgate's trust.

Shaw and Chilwell are two of the best left-backs in the world but neither are expected to start.

Walker has been preferred to James at right-back.

England are set to line up with two defensive midfielders, with Rice and Phillips preferred in the middle. Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson miss out.

There was a major battle for the two winger spots, but it appears that Foden and Sterling have been chosen by Southgate to start.

The latter starts despite an underwhelming season with Man City.

Jack Grealish is hugely popular among England fans but is set to miss out. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho will also be options off the bench.

