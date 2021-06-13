England team news: Kieran Trippier expected to start at left-back as team v Croatia is leaked
England kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.
Gareth Southgate has a selection headache with so many quality players to choose from.
But he appears to have decided on his XI for the game with a huge surprise at left-back.
It was initially thought that Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell were battling it out for the left-back spot.
But, according to The Athletic, neither will be starting. Instead, Kieran Trippier is expected to start at left-back.
View the expected team below:
GK: Jordan Pickford
RB: Kyle Walker
CB: John Stones
CB: Tyrone Mings
LB: Kieran Trippier
CDM: Declan Rice
CDM: Kalvin Phillips
CAM: Mason Mount
RW: Phil Foden
LW: Raheem Sterling
ST: Harry Kane
The Athletic state that this will be the team barring any late changes of heart by Southgate on Sunday morning.
Trippier played left-back for England's warm-up game against Austria and has earned Southgate's trust.
Shaw and Chilwell are two of the best left-backs in the world but neither are expected to start.
Walker has been preferred to James at right-back.
England are set to line up with two defensive midfielders, with Rice and Phillips preferred in the middle. Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson miss out.
There was a major battle for the two winger spots, but it appears that Foden and Sterling have been chosen by Southgate to start.
The latter starts despite an underwhelming season with Man City.
Jack Grealish is hugely popular among England fans but is set to miss out. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho will also be options off the bench.