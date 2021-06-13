Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Day two of Euro 2020 was dominated by concern for Christian Eriksen's welfare after he collapsed during Denmark's Group B opener against Finland.

Thankfully, the Inter Milan playmaker is reportedly awake and stable thanks to the heroic efforts of the medics and Anthony Taylor's rapid response to the situation.

Amid such harrowing scenes it was difficult to think about anything other than Eriksen's wellbeing during the rest of Saturday's action.

With that said, there may be a handful of tricks, quotes, stats and other tidbits you missed yesterday in relation to the three games that took place on day two.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've rounded up five key things that may have eluded your notice from Saturday's action.

Take a look below:

1. Romelu Lukaku's post-match tribute to Christian Eriksen

Romelu Lukaku scored a brace in Belgium's domineering 3-0 win over Russia on Saturday evening and deservedly scooped the Man of the Match award.

In his post-match interview, Lukaku dedicated his display to Inter teammate Eriksen and sent his best wishes to the Dane's family, girlfriend and children.

The Belgian forward is always a classy and articulate presence in front of the media and this was no exception.

2. Inter Milan CEO quashes vaccine conspiracy talk

Eriksen's collapse sparked some wild conspiracy theories linking the incident to the coronavirus pandemic.

There was a suggestion that Eriksen could have suffered an adverse side effect to a vaccination, but that has since been quashed by Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

3. Gareth Bale's skill of the day

Euro 2020's official Twitter channel are picking out a skill of the day during the tournament and Wales star Gareth Bale scooped that unofficial honour with a tidy through ball to David Brooks during their 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Check it out below:

4. Dan James throws a strop

Nobody likes to be substituted. It bruises the ego, starves you of the action and leaves you powerless to influence proceedings.

Ultimately, though, even the very best players see their number go up on the board from time to time.

Dan James was offering a threat for Wales yesterday but was withdrawn by Robert Page after 75 minutes.

The Man United forward looked completely stunned, almost heartbroken, by the decision and pointed at himself asking "me" while pointing at himself before shaking his head in disbelief as he trudged off the field.

We feel your pain, Dan.

5. Thomas Meunier sets new record

Timothy Castagne was forced off through injury after 27 minutes against Russia and Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier was sent on to replace him.

Just seven minutes later Meunier scored Belgium's second on the night and became the first player in the history of the European Championship to score a first-half goal after coming on as a substitute.

There's one for the pub quiz experts.

