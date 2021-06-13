Megan Rapinoe, Pernille Harder: Football stars send Christian Eriksen messages of support

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Female football stars have sent messages of support to Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch during a Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland yesterday.

The match in Copenhagen was suspended after Eriksen fell to the floor just before half-time. With his Danish teammates visibly shocked, the 29-year-old was given emergency treatment on the pitch and taken to hospital.

According to the Danish Football Association, Eriksen’s condition “stabilised” and he was soon “awake” in hospital. The organisation have since said Eriksen “has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination.”

Finland eventually defeated Denmark 1-0 after the match was restarted hours later. UEFA said it agreed to resume the game "following the request made by players of both teams".

The football world united for Eriksen, who plies his trade for Inter Milan and has previously played for Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur. Messages of support came from female football stars such as Megan Rapinoe and Pernille Harder.

Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup winner medallist and the recipient of the Ballon d'Or Féminin in 2019, posted: “My god, thinking of Eriksen and his family and sending all the love and strength available.”

Pernille Harder is the captain of the Danish women’s team and was clearly shocked by the situation. The Chelsea star posted a simple “Eriksen” alongside a heart emoji.

Harder’s Chelsea teammate Sam Kerr was another to offer her support, tweeting emojis of prayer, a heart and the Danish flag. Arsenal’s Beth Mead also posted: “Thoughts & prayers to Eriksen”, while the Lionesses Twitter account wrote: “Our thoughts this evening are with Christian Eriksen and his family, and all connected with the Danish Football Association”.

With the football world in shock after yesterday’s incident, our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and we wish him a speedy recovery.

