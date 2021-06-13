The whole world was concerned for Christian Eriksen when he collapsed in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener vs Finland on Saturday afternoon.

Eriksen was stretchered off the pitch after falling to the ground.

He was taken to hospital but, fortunately, good news would come as it was reported he was awake and in a stable condition.

Belgium were in action later on Saturday and Romelu Lukaku broke the deadlock in the first-half.

The Belgian striker, who is teammates with Eriksen at Inter, dedicated his goal to the Dane.

“Chris, Chris - I love you!” He could be heard saying to the camera after hitting the back of the net.

Son Heung-min also dedicated his goal for South Korea on Sunday to Eriksen.

Son and Eriksen were teammates at Tottenham for five years.

He made sure to send a message to his former teammate after scoring a second half penalty against Lebanon.

The 28-year-old held up his fingers to resemble Eriksen's shirt number at Spurs. He then said into the camera: "Chris, stay strong, I love you."

Son again made the '23' sign with his hands after South Korea's win.

Harry Kane also sent a message to Eriksen on Saturday evening.

"Chris. I’m sending all my love to you and your family. Stay strong mate," he wrote.

Read More - Harry Kane: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

Get Well Soon Christian Eriksen | Denmark vs Finland (The Football Terrace)

While Toby Alderweireld wrote after Belgium's win against Russia: "First win of the tournament but tonight was about more than football. My friend @ChrisEriksen8, my thoughts are with you and your family."

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News