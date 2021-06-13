Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

You might be cool but have you ever laughed in the middle of a UFC title fight while taking punches?

Well, Israel Adesanya did exactly that. No, really. And not only did he do that but he also ended up retaining the 185-pound title after a relatively easy victory over Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona.

Vettori actually began pretty well but as you can tell from a laughing Adesanya’s face, he kept growing into the game.

Once he was into his groove, he practically bossed every striking exchange and the way he exerted control over the entire affair had Vettori hopeless.

At the end, the judges scored the fight 50-45 in Adesanya’s favour, who dedicated his win to his late teammate Fau Vake.

"I just want to say Fau Vake, Fau Vake, Fau Vake, I love you, man... This fight I dedicate to you, Fau," he said.

Adesanya further expressed his wish to take on Robert Whittaker in his next title defence; however, he did put up a condition, too.

"We need to run that back in my territory this time," he said.

Well, if Adesanya could beat Whittaker in his own backyard, he surely wouldn’t have an issues doing it in Auckland, his own hometown.

That’s not all he had to say, though. As it turns out, his costume caused quite a stir and it had everyone wondering, so Megan Olivi asked him what we all wanted to ask: what was the costume all about?

"I was playing Ghost of Tsushima for a bit. I haven't clocked it yet," he told Olivi.

“Also... I saw a picture of Fau [Vake] with a bucket hat...So yeah, a little bit of that but there's the look of it [the costume]. It just looks cool. This is martial arts, man. I just like to f-----g look cool." said Israel Adesanya.”

