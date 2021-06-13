Leeds transfer news: Scouts watching potential Alioski replacement at Euro 2020

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are in hot pursuit of a new left-back amid doubts over Ezgjan Alioski's future and it seems that they have set their sights on one of the hottest properties in Scottish football.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

It remains to be seen whether Alioski will sign a new deal but the North Macedonian is set to leave Elland Road as things stand when his contract expires at the end of June.

The Whites are short of high quality options at left-back and it's an area that they are aiming to strengthen this summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds will have scouts watching Rangers star Borna Barisic on Sunday when Croatia go head-to-head with England in their Group D opener.

Leeds have reportedly made the signing of a senior left sided defender a priority this summer, and 28-year-old Barisic appears to fit the bill given his experience at both club and international level.

How did Barisic play for Rangers in 2020/21?

Barisic was a key player in Rangers' 2020/21 invincible SPFL triumph.

Steven Gerrard started him 30 times and Barisic showcased his ability on the overlap by providing seven assists in all.

In the Europa League, meanwhile, Barisic was in particularly potent attacking mood as he notched three goals and as many assists in just 10 appearances.

Such was the quality of his displays north of the border, his omission from the SPFL Team of the Season came as a major surprise.

What has Steven Gerrard said about Borna Barisic?

The 20-cap Croatia international has previously attracted interest from Serie A giants AS Roma.

Amid reports linking Barisic with a move to Italy in August last year, Gerrard spoke gushingly about the physical 6ft 1in star and claimed it would take a giant fee to lure him away from Ibrox.

“We’re not surprised if there is any interest in Borna," said Gerrard.

“Of course we’re not because he has been a consistent performer for us for some time now and has started the season so brightly again.

“But he has signed a long-term deal here, everyone loves him, the fans like him and he was in the running for player of the year.

“Left-backs are difficult to get. It’s the reason why Arsenal paid so heavily for Kieran Tierney. It’s the reason why Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool has just had to spend £11 or £12m for another left-back when he already has one that’s worth whatever amount of money.

“They are difficult to get. And we own one. It doesn’t matter, he’s staying here. He’s not for sale. But if someone did come, they would have to bring an awful lot of money with them.”

