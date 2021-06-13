Spurs transfer news: Tottenham ready to pay £24.8m for Nicolas Gonzalez

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to meet Stuttgart's asking price for exciting young attacker Nicolas Gonzalez.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Spurs have been linked with a move for Gonzalez in recent months but they now face competition from Fiorentina according to reports in Italy.

Sky Italia claim that Fiorentina have offered €22m plus a further €3m in bonuses for Gonzalez's services.

However, the Bundesliga outfit are seeking a total fee of €29m (£24.8m), with €25m included up front, and that's a fee the north London club are willing to meet.

It is understood that Fiorentina will decide whether to raise their offer early next week, but it would appear that a transfer to Spurs could be in the pipeline.

How did Gonzalez perform for Stuttgart in 2020/21?

Gonzalez endured an injury-hit 2020/21 campaign and only managed to start ten Bundesliga games in total.

He finished the season with six goals and two assists to help Stuttgart finish in 9th place, while he also showed the more aggressive side to his style by collecting five yellow cards.

Despite missing the last eight league games of the season due to a torn muscle fibre, Gonzalez earned selection for Argentina's Copa America 2021 squad.

How's Gonzalez performed for Argentina?

The 23-year-old is still in the early stages of his international career but he's already got off to a promising start, scoring two goals in five appearances.

It's unlikely that he'll start Argentina's Copa America opener against Chile on Monday evening given the wealth of options available to Lionel Scaloni, but the fact he's included in this squad after a stop-start season suggests he's highly rated in his homeland.

Gonzalez's second international goal actually arrived courtesy of an assist from Spurs' Giovani Lo Celso, which could be a sign of budding partnership if the pairing are united at club level this summer.

Who does Nicolas Gonzalez play like?

Alfredo Berti, who coached Gonzalez at Argentinos before he moved to Europe, has compared Gonzalez to Argentinian legend Mario Kempes.

From a stylistic perspective, though, a profile piece published by Bundesliga.com compared the Stuttgart forward to Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.

"Stuttgart's No.22 doesn't just share a surname with Raul.

"The Argentine has the pace, finesse, intelligent movement and classy left foot that enabled the Spain, Real Madrid and Schalke legend to plunder 429 goals in 1018 competitive appearances for club and country, including 28 in 66 Bundesliga outings whilst on the books of the Royal Blues between 2010 and 2012."

