Christian Eriksen was rushed to hospital on Sunday afternoon during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener vs Finland.

The Inter midfielder was in the starting lineup for the game at the Parken Stadium.

He needed urgent medical attention after collapsing with five minutes of the first-half to go.

The game was postponed but, fortunately, it later emerged that Eriksen was awake and in a stable condition.

The rest of Denmark's players were understandably upset with what had happened.

But, despite the traumatic events, the game restarted at 20:30 local time. It later emerged that Eriksen had encouraged the players to finish the game.

There were beautiful scenes as Denmark's players made their way onto the pitch.

Finland's players were already on the pitch and were in a huddle.

They stood in a line and gave Denmark's players a round of applause when they spotted them coming out of the tunnel.

It made for a heartwarming moment and you can watch it below.

That is the beautiful game at it's most beautiful.

Finland went on to win the game but the result was not of the utmost importance due to Eriksen's condition.

Denmark gave an update on his health on Sunday morning.

“This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination," their statement read.

“The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.”

“We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt messages to Christian from fans, players, the Royal families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc.

“We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family.”

