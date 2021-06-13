A defeat to Leon Edwards on Saturday wasn’t exactly what everyone had seen coming for Nate Diaz, but now that it has happened, Dana White seems to be a touch confused about what lies ahead for the 36-year-old.

While Diaz maintains that he should have won the fight despite losing four of the five rounds, UFC president White doesn’t look like he agrees; however, he did have his praise fore the way the American fought.

“His leg was done in the first round, he went five rounds taking leg kicks, bleeding out of both sides of his head,” White said after the fight.

“One was squirting this way, one way squirting this way. He was still doing what the Diaz brothers do.

"He was working the whole fight to get into his head and try to make him make a mistake, and then he eventually caught him in the fifth round. He’s unbelievable. He’s gonna be asking us for a six-round fight next time.”

With three defeats in his last four bouts and two in succession, White, quite clearly, does not have any idea what’s next for Diaz.

“I don’t know (what’s next),” White said.

“He’s a fan-favorite, people love him win, lose, or draw. I don’t know. We’ll see what’s next.”

Well, whatever it is, the lack of answer almost certainly does not reflect well.

You would expect White to have some answer but the fact he doesn’t is damning. We’ve all heard that silence can be deafening at times.

Diaz, however, has been anything been silent. He’s already made it clear that he wants back in the Octagon sooner rather than later.

“I want to fight in three or four months,” Diaz told the press.

“I’m ready to get back in there. Just to heal up. If I was unscathed I would be back in next week. I just wasn’t motivated to train anymore because I already put in the hard work for the next fight in Texas where it was supposed to be.

"It had to linger on for another f*cking month and it just sucked so I just rolled with the punches and did what I had to do to get here.”

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

News Now - Sport News