Joe Rogan has been done dirty and as much as he’d love to, he just can’t unsee it. Ever.

We all know that the UFC commentator not the tallest man in the world. In fact, he is far from it. And a lot of us have been guilty of taking a dig at him for the very reason.

However, something none of us has ever even thought of is paying a pilot to troll Rogan for his height.

Well, we couldn’t even think of but someone actually went so far as to do it - and for a purpose you can't even imagine.

Someone with unbelievable commitment to trolling hired a pilot to write “Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3” in the sky and as it turned out, the skies were pretty clear and all of Los Angeles could clearly see the message, too. Ouch.

Now, it’s understandable you would want to have a go at him for fun, but this wasn’t just some dig, this is one of a series of messages. This was a marriage proposal. That's right.

It began with a very straightforward question for someone by the name of Mollie Pratt, asking whether she would marry them.

It was followed up with trailing messages like "I love you more than anything” and “Until death us do us part”. And the next moment, the West Hollywood sky had a “One more thing... Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3,” message all over it.

What does that even mean?! We might have to live with the question for the rest of our lives because we’ll never know why Ms. Pratt’s lover would bring in Rogan.

Think of Rogan. He is the first one to admit that he is not the tallest guy but now he has to live under the clouds of mystery as well and keep wondering why toasting him was part of someone’s marriage proposal.

