The whole world was shocked by Christian Eriksen's sudden collapse during Denmark's Group B opener against Finland.

Eriksen fell to the ground unchallenged near the sideline with little under five minutes to go before half-time and he received urgent medical attention on the field.

The scenes that unfolded were incredibly harrowing, but thanks to the speed of referee Anthony Taylor and the heroics of the medical staff Eriksen is now awake and stable.

Following a lengthy delay, the game eventually restarted and Finland clinched a 1-0 win courtesy of Joel Pohjanpalo's 60th-minute goal.

Eriksen's scare was a freak incident which truly exposed the fragility of human life, but unfortunately this wasn't the first time that a player has experienced a life-threatening problem during a game.

During a FA Cup quarter-final tie against Tottenham back in 2012, Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Muamba's heart stopped for a total of 78 minutes but he was miraculously saved by medics and didn't suffer any major long-term damage.

The incident did, however, force him to retire from the game based on advice from medical experts.

"While the news is devastating, I have much to be thankful for," said Muamba after announcing his retirement.

"I thank God that I am alive and I pay tribute once again to the members of the medical team who never gave up on me."

Muamba is acutely aware of the situation Eriksen finds himself in, and he's taken to Twitter to offer words of support for the Inter Milan star and heap praise on the medical staff and Denmark players.

He also urged everyone to give Eriksen and his family the time and space they need to recover from the ordeal.

Here's the message in full:

It remains to be seen whether Eriksen will play professional football again, but the most important thing right now is that he is alive and well.

We wish Eriksen a speedy recovery.

