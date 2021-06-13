Man United transfers: Red Devils have bid for title-winning defender rejected - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have had an opening offer for Kieran Trippier rejected by Atletico Madrid, according to Football Insider.

The 30-year-old has spent the last two years in the Spanish capital, and won La Liga with Diego Simeone's side last month - his first piece of major silverware in his career.

The England international capped off his campaign by earning a call-up for this summer's European Championships, as Gareth Southgate's men look to build on their run to the World Cup semi-finals three years ago.

However, despite this success, he would reportedly like to return to England this summer.

This appears to have put United on alert, as they have stepped up their interest in the full-back by putting in a bid believed to be in the region of £10m to bring Trippier to Old Trafford. This has been turned down by Atletico, though, who will demand a higher fee before letting Trippier go.

United must now consider whether they should return with a second offer for the experienced right-back, or if they would be better off turning their attention elsewhere.

As the Premier League giants weigh up their options, it's worth asking the question: would Trippier be a good signing for United this summer?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole and Jack Saville give their opinions below...

Sancho Done Deal Today? Solskjaer has Trippier BID rejected | Liverpool agree personal terms

Sam Brookes

"United need to be looking at which positions are currently costing them a chance at challenging for the Premier League title. Right-back is not one of them.

"Looking at the 2020/21 season, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was actually United's second-best player across the course of the campaign according to WhoScored, who gave him an average match rating of 7.15.

"There may be some grumbles about how much he adds going forwards, but he did match Trippier in terms of goal contributions in league action this term - both registered 6 - which suggests that he is not that bad at all.

"The central midfield area should be the area of the team that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ought to focus on this summer, as although Fred and Scott McTominay are industrious players who will give their all for the cause, they are not going to be the pairing that will take United past Manchester City next year."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Kieran Trippier could save Manchester United millions.

"Although it would take quite the fee to bring him back to the Premier League having just seen a £10m offer snubbed, he'd still surely be cheaper than the likes of Raphael Varane.

"Granted, the England star isn't a centre-back by trade but it's what his arrival he could do to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

"Indeed, Trippper could unlock Wan-Bissaka.

"By taking over the right-back role, Wan-Bissaka could then move into central defence. That's something Ole Gunnar Solskjær is thought to be considering and Jamie Carragher has backed the former Crystal Palace ace as the 'best 1v1 defender in the world'.

"Having averaged the second-highest number of tackles in the United squad per game in the season just gone (via WhoScored), he could be a more mobile option alongside Harry Maguire.

Then, with Trippier and his ability taking over on the right (he registered six assists in La Liga), United could have improved at both ends of the pitch.

"Unlock AWB."

Joshua Cole

“Whereas it is abundantly clear that United need to make some improvements to their squad if they are to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title next season, they would simply be wasting funds by swooping for Trippier.

“Although it would be naïve to suggest that the defender would not be able to cope with the competitiveness of the top-flight, he may be forced to watch on from the sidelines if he swaps Atletico for Old Trafford due to the presence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“A consistent performer in the Premier League, the United full-back ranked inside the top five at the club for tackles per game (2.6), interceptions (1.8 per match) and blocks (0.5 per match).

“Instead of splashing a considerable fee on Trippier, United should instead look to draft in an athletic centre-back who could potentially thrive alongside Harry Maguire."

Jack Saville

The signing of Kieran Trippier would be a game-changer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been solid for United since signing from Crystal Palace but he doesn't possess the skill set needed to thrive in a wing-back role.

Luke Shaw and Alex Telles are both capable on the left-hand side, but Solskjaer has been deprived of the opportunity to mix up his formation in the absence of a first-class right wing-back.

Bringing in Trippier gives Solskjaer that elusive flexibility and could make United a much more unpredictable beast next season as they bid to mount a genuine title challenge. As a La Liga title winner with experience in the Premier League, Trippier would be a brilliant addition for United.

