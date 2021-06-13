Serena Williams: Adorable photo of tennis icon and daughter goes viral

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An adorable photo of tennis icon Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia has gone viral.

The photo of Williams and her three-year-old daughter was created and shared on social media by espnW. It references a hilarious comment left by Williams on her daughter’s Instagram account last week.

A series of photos had been posted on Olympia’s account, managed by Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian. The images showed Olympia practising on a tennis court while wearing a smaller version of her mum’s trademark attire.

Responding to the images, the 23-time Grand Slam champion joked: “Awwwww mannnnnn. I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side by side in the same outfit. Oohhh I guess I’ll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight and you wake up wondering why you have no battery. LOL.”

In answer to the comment, espnW imposed an image of Olympia in the outfit next to her mum celebrating a victory. The photo was posted with the comment: “We gotchu” and a tag of Williams.

The post has been liked more than 2,100 times, with numerous social media users commenting on how adorable the photo is.

Despite being three-years-old, Olympia has already established a significant following on social media. She currently has more than 618,000 followers on Instagram.

Williams and Ohanian, the co-founder of social news website Reddit, married back in November 2017. The 39-year-old won her last Grand Slam title in the same year, triumphing at the Australian Open following a victory against her sister Venus.

Since then, Williams has continued to target a record-equalling 24th major trophy, having been knocked out in the fourth round of the French Open earlier this month.

Her next opportunity to do so will come at Wimbledon at the end of June. Williams is a seven-time winner of the English tournament, and grass has long been considered the former world number one’s best surface. The upcoming Grand Slam could be her best chance of making history.

News Now - Sport News