Celtic appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager earlier this week.

"I will be doing everything I can to get our great club back on top," Postecoglou said after his arrival, per the BBC.

"We want to entertain our fans and we want to win, these are the objectives which I always set myself and which I now begin work on.

"The opportunity that has been given to me is one of the greatest honours in football."

The Australian has replaced Neil Lennon as Celtic boss and will be tasked with beating Rangers to the the Scottish Premiership next season.

Postecoglou will know he has to strengthen this summer and he has his eye on signing a player he knows well.

What is the latest Celtic transfer news?

According to Sky Sports, Celtic are considering their goalkeeper options this summer.

They are weighing up a move for Mat Ryan, who is set to depart Brighton & Hove Albion in the coming months.

How did Ryan perform this season?

The Australian goalkeeper started this season as Brighton's first-choice goalkeeper but lost his place to the impressive Robert Sánchez.

Ryan, who has been capped 60 times by Australia, joined Arsenal in January but only played a handful of times.

He played 14 games in total in the 2020/21 season, conceding 21 times and keeping three clean sheets. He earned a rating of just 6.33/10 on WhoScored.com.

Has Postecoglou managed Ryan before?

Yes. Ryan was Postecoglou's first-choice goalkeeper when he was Australia manager from 2013-2017.

Postecoglou is said to be keen to work the 29-year-old goalkeeper once again.

Will Celtic sign Ryan?

Celtic have not yet held discussions with Brighton over a possible move for Ryan.

They will likely have competition should they decide to pursue Ryan, though.

Arsenal are believed to want to sign the Australian after his loan spell in 2020/21.

Ryan is keen to be first-choice at his next club, though.

He's unlikely to be the number one at Arsenal. He has a much better chance of being first-choice at Celtic.

