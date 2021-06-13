Wolves transfer news: 23-year-old Premier League player could move to Molineux - The Verdict

Wolves are interested in signing Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to The Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old has recently been relegated with the Blades, but could be about to be handed a lifeline to play in the Premier League again next season, as Wolves are believed to want to bring him to Molineux this summer.

If Ramsdale were to get his move, it would be the second successive season that he has been relegated - he went down with Bournemouth in 2019/20 - yet still managed to play for a team in the Premier League the next year.

Wolves appear to be in the market for a shot-stopper at the moment, as their current no. 1, Rui Patricio may be on his way out of the club shortly. Serie A side Roma reportedly want to tempt him over to Italy, and if they get their way, Wolves would be light of options in between the sticks.

The question is: would Ramsdale be a suitable replacement for Patricio?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Joshua Cole give their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"Signing a goalkeeper that's just been relegated to replace a 93-cap international does not sound like the best piece of business in the world. However, this could actually work out well for Wolves.

"When looking at the 2020/21 season alone, Ramsdale amassed some impressive numbers. According to FBREF, he registered a save percentage that was superior to Patricio's (70.7% to 68.6%), and claimed 9.5% of crosses that came into his area compared to Patricio, who was down at 5.9%.

"Indeed, WhoScored believe Ramsdale outperformed Patricio over the course of the campaign, as they gave the England man an average game rating of 6.55, just ahead of Patricio's mark of 6.5.

"This suggests that although Patricio has a wealth of experience on his side, Ramsdale is at least matching his performance levels right now, if not bettering them, and he is 10 years younger than the Portuguese goalkeeper.

"Therefore, given that he has time on his side, Wolves should be confident that they have found a perfectly capable replacement for Patricio in Ramsdale, and look to get the deal over the line for the youngster in the coming weeks."

Jack Saville

"Aaron Ramsdale did steadily improve over the course of the 2020/21 campaign but the first few months of his time at Sheffield United highlighted just how inexperienced he is.

"Perhaps the pressure of an £18.5m price-tag impacted his performances, but a series of mistakes cost the Blades dearly and he was far from the stark replacement they needed to fill the void left by Dean Henderson.

"Rui Patricio is a world-class keeper on his day and, though it's important to remember that Ramsdale is just 23, it would be a major blunder from Wolves to expect their mooted target to offer the same level of quality."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Losing Patricio certainly wouldn't be ideal and, to be honest, Wolves would be better off with him in goal than a man who has now been relegated from the Premier League twice in a row.

"Still, putting all of the blame on Ramsdale wouldn't exactly be fair and he did boast a respectable save percentage of 70.7% (via FBREF) during the 2020/21 campaign.

"While he would naturally face more shots playing for a team struggling towards the bottom of the division, it was the tenth-highest in the league.

"If Patricio were to go, he looks a smart replacement, albeit not quite as convincing given where he's at in his career.

"With so much of his career ahead of him, Bruno Lage could do worse."

Joshua Cole

"Although Wolves do have a fight on their hands to keep Rui Patricio at the club this summer, it could be argued that they should avoid a move at all costs for Ramsdale regardless of what decision their current shot-stopper decides to make over his future.

“Drafted in as a replacement for Dean Henderson last year by Sheffield United, the keeper ultimately failed to justify the £18.5m that Chris Wilder spent on him as he only kept five clean sheets in 38 league appearances.

“Although Wolves may need to strengthen their options in this position, they will have to pay a considerable fee to seal a deal for Ramsdale because his current deal at Bramall Lane is set to run until 2024.

“Considering that the Wanderers lack depth up front, they may find it more beneficial to use a chunk of their budget to draft in a new striker who can provide some much-needed competition for Raul Jimenez instead of splashing the cash on Ramsdale.”

