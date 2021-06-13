The footballing world was shaken to the core by the distressing scenes at Parken Stadium on Saturday night when Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed mid-game.

Fans feared for the worst as the Inter Milan midfielder fell to the turf during the Danes' Euro 2020 clash with Finland, receiving immediate medical attention and CPR before being taken to hospital.

Thankfully, the news that Eriksen's condition had been stabilised was revealed within the hour and positive updates continue to emerge as the former Tottenham man fights to make a full recovery.

Traumatic scenes in Copenhagen

And while Eriksen undergoes the tests needed to work out exactly what happened in Copenhagen, the footballing world are united in their praise for the medical staff and the Denmark squad.

Anthony Taylor and Simon Kjær played vital roles in the quick response to Eriksen's collapse and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel also deserves credit for his exemplary behaviour.

The Leicester City man is, by all accounts, an incredible human being and role model to have in the beautiful game and showed remarkable leadership during the distressing events of Saturday night.

Schmeichel's remarkable response

Fans on social media were quick to praise Schmeichel after leading the call for Eriksen to receive medical attention and helping to comfort his teammates while the horrendous scene unravelled.

Schmeichel also joined Kjær in supporting Eriksen's wife, Sabrina, while the medical assistance was being administered and even broke the news that the 29-year-old had not passed away.

Per the Leicester Mercury, Schmeichel's father, Peter, recounted the story of Kasper's behaviour on BBC Radio 5 Live, reiterating exactly why so many fans acknowledged his strength and sensitivity.

Peter remarked: “You look at the reaction of the players and it happened not very far from all the wives of the players and, of course, Christian’s wife would have seen that.

“She came onto the pitch and you could see from the reaction of the players; I saw my son Kasper run over to her, and I spoke to him last night.

“He said that Christian is breathing. She actually thought that he’d passed away, and just to confirm that (he was breathing) he went back to be absolutely sure that he wasn’t saying anything that was out of order.

“By then Christian was talking to the doctor and we could see there was a little bit of calm there, but until it was confirmed it was really terrible to watch it all and to understand why a fit, 29-year-old player at this level and how it can happen like that.

“And having a son there, straight away you relate that to yourself.”

Praise from football fans

Schmeichel: A heroic role model

This isn't the first time that Schmeichel has been involved in a traumatic incident during his career in football having been close to the tragic passing of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Schmeichel ran towards the wreckage of the helicopter in which Srivaddhanaprabha passed away, helping to raise the alarm for people to call the police.

It goes to show that although Schmeichel deserves all the praise in the world for being one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers, it's not a scratch on his conduct during moments that are far more important than sport.

The leadership and strength he has shown in instances of horrendous trauma are - simply put - remarkable beyond words.

We hope that Schmeichel, his Denmark teammates and all those involved in Saturday's episode are offered the help and support they may or may not need.

