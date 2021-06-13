Tottenham transfer news: Spurs want experienced Serie A man - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham could make a move for Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny this summer, according to Tuttosport.

It seems that Szczesny could become available this summer if Juventus manage to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose contract at AC Milan runs out at the end of the month.

There are no shortage of potential suitors for Szczesny if Juventus are willing to offload him. Chelsea are reportedly interested in him, while a return to Arsenal could also be on the cards as the Gunners are believed to be tracking the 31-year-old.

The Polish shot-stopper could also be handed the opportunity to return to another of his former clubs, with Jose Mourinho reportedly keen on bringing him back to Roma.

During his time at Juventus, Szczesny has won three league titles and two Coppa Italias, but his days in Turin may be numbered.

Would he be a good signing for Tottenham this summer?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie, Jack Saville and Joshua Cole give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Stick with what you've got, Spurs.

"There may be some questioning whether Lloris may be past his best at the age of 34, but he has only made one error leading directly to a goal in the Premier League this term, indicating that he still has plenty left in the tank.

"Meanwhile, Szczesny was brilliant in 2019/20, as he helped Juventus to another league title and was named the best goalkeeper in Serie A. However, he has been less impressive this year, with the team slipping down the table, and his save percentage was over 5% lower than Lloris' in 2020/21 (via FBREF).

"Tottenham need to bolster their squad this summer, but bringing in Szczesny, who is not an obvious upgrade on Lloris, would not be a smart piece of business. Spurs should focus on other areas of their team, and keep their faith in Lloris for now."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Tottenham need to avoid yet another problem.

"Granted, there are bigger issues afoot as to deciding who will be their next goalkeeper long-term but, someday soon, a decision will have to be made.

"With Lloris reportedly snubbing a new deal, Spurs should act quickly. Given they are yet to appoint a new manager and their best player reportedly wants to leave, what's the sense in avoiding this problem to add to the rest?

"In order to convince a new boss, as well as Kane, about this Spurs project, they will need to know what the plans are in key positions.

"By moving for a big name from Juventus, it'd be a statement of intent.

"Rather than keeping their heads in the sand."

Jack Saville

"Hugo Lloris is one of the most divisive figures at Tottenham and with just one year left on his current deal his future is far from clear-cut.

"The French veteran has been a loyal servant at Spurs but mistakes have crept into his game in recent seasons, tarnishing his reputation in the process.

"Meanwhile, Wojciech Szczesny has scaled new heights with Juventus and vindicated their decision to sign him from Arsenal. His commanding aerial presence and excellent shot-stopping ability make him a perfect replacement for Lloris, and his association with Spurs' north London rivals adds a compelling layer of intrigue to the potential move.

"Daniel Levy should do everything he can to sign the Poland international."

Joshua Cole

“Whilst Hugo Lloris is prone to the occasional error, Tottenham would simply be wasting money by swooping for another shot-stopper this summer.

“Although the France international’s future has become the subject of speculation in recent weeks due to the uncertainty surrounding Spurs’ long-term vision, the last thing that the club should be thinking about is signing a replacement for him.

“Whereas it is safe to say that Szczesny has made considerable strides in terms of his development since leaving Arsenal, he may not necessarily be an upgrade on Lloris as he recorded a slightly lower average WhoScored match rating in Italy’s top-flight division last season compared to the Frenchman.

“Instead of splashing the cash on the 31-year-old, Spurs must instead provide Lloris with some protection this summer by drafting in several quality defenders in the upcoming transfer window as a failure to do so could lead to another underwhelming campaign in the Premier League.”

